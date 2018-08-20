Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Docusign Inc (DOCU) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $155.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.87 million. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

DOCU opened at $58.68 on Friday. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $163,591,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $158,068,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $86,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $89,784,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $84,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

