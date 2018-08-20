Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qudian Inc – (QD) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qudian’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qudian will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qudian.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.67 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Qudian from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,179,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $7.35 on Friday. Qudian has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

