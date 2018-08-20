Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, US Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In related news, insider William Eric Fuller purchased 296,875 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Max L. Fuller purchased 560,940 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $8,189,724.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,008,815 shares of company stock valued at $15,189,424 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

USX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. 169,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

