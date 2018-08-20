Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech also reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06).

MBRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.25% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.62 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.92.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.