Zacks: Brokerages Expect TESARO Inc (TSRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.01 Million

Analysts forecast that TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) will announce $69.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for TESARO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.22 million to $83.43 million. TESARO reported sales of $142.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TESARO will report full-year sales of $258.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.87 million to $265.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $390.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $299.88 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TESARO.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 180.29% and a negative return on equity of 285.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.82) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSRO. Argus lowered TESARO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered TESARO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESARO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

In other TESARO news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $307,891.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold L. Oronsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $267,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,062.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,329 shares of company stock valued at $582,019. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TESARO during the first quarter worth $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TESARO during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESARO by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESARO during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TESARO during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.71, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.08. TESARO has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $136.45.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

