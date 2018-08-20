Zacks: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Given $11.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Commercial Vehicle Group an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $280.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 38.01%. equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

