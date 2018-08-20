Zap Price Reaches $0.0171 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $7,258.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00277035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00152174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034715 BTC.

About Zap

Zap’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,218,159 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

