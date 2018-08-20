Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zebra Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5887888833751 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $163.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $167.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.09 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $924,912.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $104,343.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,829 shares in the company, valued at $9,862,212.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,349 shares of company stock worth $6,041,411. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

