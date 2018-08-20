Zevin Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.7% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 975,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,850 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.3% in the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $749,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $123.58 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $127.23. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $754.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

