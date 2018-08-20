Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 8,452 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $122.88 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.99.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

