Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8,836.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $123.86 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In other news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $349,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

