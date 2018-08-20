Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.93 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 315.5% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $149,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $235.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $187.96 and a 12 month high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $244.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

