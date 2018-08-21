$0.04 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Yamana Gold also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. GARP Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. GMP Securities raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,129,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,992 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 47.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 947,794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,730,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 9.1% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 488,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,798,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

