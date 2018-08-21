$0.19 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. TTEC posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $349.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.73 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,176.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. TTEC has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

