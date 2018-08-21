$0.23 EPS Expected for American River Bankshares (AMRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. American River Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 14.98%.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Ziegler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,010.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American River Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 173,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

