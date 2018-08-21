$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mantech International Corp (MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.52. Mantech International posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mantech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of MANT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 110,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter R. Fatzinger, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $529,343 in the last three months. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

