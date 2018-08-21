$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Property Trust (LPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Liberty Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $176.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 46.16% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

LPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 362.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 274,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 214,980 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $18,711,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,437,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1,037.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 444,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 104,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LPT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. 934,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,736. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

