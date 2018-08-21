$0.86 EPS Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. TD Ameritrade posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 6,041.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth $186,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

