$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2018

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.55. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $62.91. 5,329,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $209,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $4,506,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 57.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $2,972,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,035,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 929,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

