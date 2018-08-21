$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Argus raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $125.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 81,947 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,836.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 562,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,445,000 after purchasing an additional 140,110 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,095,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

