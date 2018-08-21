114,744 Shares in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,347,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Consol Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consol Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,776,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

CEIX stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Consol Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $253,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

