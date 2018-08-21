11,914 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $674,867,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $93,662,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,750,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $23,295,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,914,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

