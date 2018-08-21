12,979 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $149,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $804,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.64. 2,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,728. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

