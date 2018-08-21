1,394 Shares in Allergan plc (AGN) Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Allergan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allergan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99,490 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 92.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Allergan by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Allergan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $237.41.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.48.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

