$194.43 Million in Sales Expected for Aircastle Limited (AYR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to post sales of $194.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.77 million. Aircastle posted sales of $191.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year sales of $800.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.98 million to $813.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $868.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $811.48 million to $908.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 7.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 104,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 23.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 183.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 680,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYR stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.89%.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

