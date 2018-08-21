20,424 Shares in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SCD opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on income. The Fund invests in a range of equity and fixed-income securities of both the United States and foreign issuers. It may invest in both energy and non-energy master limited partnerships (MLPs), so long as no more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets are invested in MLPs that are treated as qualified publicly traded partnerships.

