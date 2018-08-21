21Vianet Group (VNET) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $986.79 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

