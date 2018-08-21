21Vianet Group (VNET) Shares Up 13.8%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) shot up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.51. 808,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 513,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 5,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 141,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

