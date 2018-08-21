32,047 Shares in Evergy (EVRG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $5,278,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $9,484,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $660,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $939,000.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $58.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

In other Evergy news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $3,008,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.