$328.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics PLC (CATM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to report $328.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.89 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $385.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CATM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Cardtronics stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $755,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cardtronics by 78.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cardtronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

