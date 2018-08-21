384,444 Shares in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC) Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 384,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,000. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 974.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 29.4% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, such as taxable preferred securities and preferred stocks.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.