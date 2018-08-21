3,963 Shares in CSX Co. (CSX) Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CSX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in CSX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in CSX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.