42,028 Shares in Total SA (TOT) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth $11,631,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

TOT opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Total SA has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. research analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

