44,543 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $46,330,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $26,250,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $21,098,000. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $16,688,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $15,296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.0491 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

