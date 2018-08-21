49,107 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJI) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,807,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,989,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,850,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJI opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0213 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.