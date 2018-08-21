$56.61 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Inc (COUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to report $56.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.37 million and the highest is $56.78 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $44.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $235.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.53 million to $235.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $287.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $283.72 million to $290.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $788,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,681,152.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,347.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,200 shares of company stock worth $23,036,851. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 50.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

