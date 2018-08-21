$56.65 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will announce sales of $56.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.03 million and the highest is $57.25 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $55.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $228.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $235.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $232.97 million to $239.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Saul Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,303.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip D. Caraci sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 139,348 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Saul Centers by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

