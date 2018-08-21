56,353 Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,678,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,202 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,666,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,010,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,483,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,207,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $911,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,356.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,986. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.