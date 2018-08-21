585,721 Shares in New York Times Co Class A (NYT) Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 585,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in New York Times Co Class A during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times Co Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in New York Times Co Class A during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New York Times Co Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in New York Times Co Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times Co Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. New York Times Co Class A has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times Co Class A had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. New York Times Co Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $213,771.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,365,856.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $190,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,053.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,831,807 shares of company stock worth $115,059,533. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Co Class A Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

