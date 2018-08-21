7,146 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in TJX Companies by 906.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $84.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

