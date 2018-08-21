7,809 Shares in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,809 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut AlarmCom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Raymond James raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 114,687 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $5,104,718.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 38,223 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $1,730,355.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,625 shares of company stock valued at $13,863,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 64.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $104.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.72 million. equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

