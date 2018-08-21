Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.37. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

