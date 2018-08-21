AC Immune (ACIU) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AC Immune earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3823188167328 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACIU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AC Immune currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $563.78 million, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 133.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 million. research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

