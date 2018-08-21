AC3 Price Tops $0.0331 on Major Exchanges (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. AC3 has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $94,728.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AC3 has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001974 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,195,425 coins and its circulating supply is 68,819,117 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

