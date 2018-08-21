Accuray (ARAY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Accuray earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.8635968066502 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of ARAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $331.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.64. Accuray has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.15.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accuray from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 14,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $58,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alaleh Nouri sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $34,920.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,059 shares of company stock valued at $232,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

