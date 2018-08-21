Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases 8,466 Shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF (IBDH)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDH) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors owned about 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter.

IBDH opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.0391 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

