Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 18,273 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (EWW)

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,273 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 241,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. by 68.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. during the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

