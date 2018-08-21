Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.35

Headlines about Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Achillion Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.5213838102852 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

ACHN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.95. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. equities research analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

