Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

ACHN opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $350.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 416,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,541,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 947,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 79,364 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

