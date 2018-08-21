ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Director Adalio T. Sanchez Sells 8,000 Shares

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,124.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACIW traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. 303,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

